Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in August

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sodexo Price Performance
Shares of SDXAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
Sodexo Company Profile
