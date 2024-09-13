Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in August

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of SDXAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

