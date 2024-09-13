SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $17.85

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $19.13. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 1,768,486 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

