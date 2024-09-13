SolarEdge Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 33,795 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,601 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Shares of SEDG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $147.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

