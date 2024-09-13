Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 254,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 418,587 shares.The stock last traded at $52.00 and had previously closed at $49.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLNO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of -1.46.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 56,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,693,646.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,043,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,395.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 767,239 shares of company stock worth $36,744,548. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.