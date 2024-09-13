Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells $10,760.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director James E. Sweeney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $10,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

