Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 971,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 186,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

