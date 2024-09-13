S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $524.14

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $524.14 and last traded at $520.79, with a volume of 40427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $520.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.00. The company has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.