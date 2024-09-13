SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.00

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.99, with a volume of 60025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 220,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

