SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.21

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 304798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,816,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

