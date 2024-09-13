SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.30

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 3340989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $349,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

