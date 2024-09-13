SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.40

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

