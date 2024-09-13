SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

