SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,232,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

