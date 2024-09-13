SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.20

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.20 and last traded at $140.20, with a volume of 47636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

