SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 767,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 296,833 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 173,157 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $1,231,000.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $45.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

