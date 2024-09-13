Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 6116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Specifically, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.