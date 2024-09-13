Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Down 2.8%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.92. 91,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 591,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

