State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.64 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,034 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3,668.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $75.38 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

