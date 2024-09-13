State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 78,499 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,499 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.4 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

