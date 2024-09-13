Status 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.78 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $85.17 million and $3.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,934.25 or 0.99941091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02175698 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,141,809.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

