Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $131.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

