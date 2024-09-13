Steem Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $81.65 million and $12.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,969.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.25 or 0.00557361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00107708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00284551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031209 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00080732 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,334,933 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

