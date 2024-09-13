STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,954,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in STERIS by 29.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after acquiring an additional 263,383 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1,946.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 257,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 1.8 %

STERIS stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.06.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

