STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TUG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Get STF Tactical Growth ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0179 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.