StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 181.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

