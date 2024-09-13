StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

