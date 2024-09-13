StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

