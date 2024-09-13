StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

