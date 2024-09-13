StockNews.com Downgrades H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock opened at $79.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.