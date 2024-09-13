StockNews.com Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

