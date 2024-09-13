StockNews.com Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 419.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 511,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 183,521 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

