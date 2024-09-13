StockNews.com Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.13.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after buying an additional 2,065,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,806,000 after buying an additional 1,478,213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after buying an additional 1,079,734 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 648,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 364,184 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.