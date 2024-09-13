Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 129,925 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,237,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

