Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

