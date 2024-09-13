Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

