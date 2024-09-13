Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $193.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.60. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

