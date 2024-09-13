Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $388,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
