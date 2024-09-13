Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $509,000 Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

