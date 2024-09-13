Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

