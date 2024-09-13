Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 197.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 258,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,057 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY opened at $34.31 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

