Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $565.75 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

