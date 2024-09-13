Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.77.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

