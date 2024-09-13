Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Rating Reiterated by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.77.
About Subsea 7
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Subsea 7
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.