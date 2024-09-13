Subsea 7’s (SUBCY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.9 %

SUBCY stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.