Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 560.7% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSUMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.46. 32,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.