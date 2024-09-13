Summit State Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $8.38 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.