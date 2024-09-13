Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
SDPI stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
