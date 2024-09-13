Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.98. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $556.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 4,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

