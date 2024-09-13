Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.75. 804,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,828,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SG. Citigroup raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $140,447.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,913.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $213,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,609,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $140,447.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,913.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,766 shares of company stock valued at $13,727,906 in the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

