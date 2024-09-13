Sykon Capital LLC Acquires 13,008 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Sykon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC owned 1.05% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 980,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 931,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 353.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80,075 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

BATS XMPT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

