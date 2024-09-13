Sykon Capital LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sykon Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

